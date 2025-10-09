SpaceX sends 24 more Kuiper satellites to orbit

Project Kuiper is Amazon 's answer to global satellite internet, joining the race with SpaceX 's Starlink and similar projects from China. The plan? A massive network of about 3,200 satellites, aiming to bring fast internet to even the most remote places.

Launch went as planned

The launch was streamed live, with Falcon 9's first stage trying for a drone ship landing.

About 57 minutes after liftoff, the satellites were released.

Next up, teams will check the satellites' health and move them to their final orbit, getting them ready to beam internet back down to Earth.