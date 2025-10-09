SpaceX sends 24 more Kuiper satellites to orbit
On October 9, 2025, SpaceX launched 24 more satellites for Amazon's Project Kuiper from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
This marks the third Kuiper mission with SpaceX and brings the total number of Kuiper satellites in orbit to 153.
What is Project Kuiper?
Project Kuiper is Amazon's answer to global satellite internet, joining the race with SpaceX's Starlink and similar projects from China.
The plan? A massive network of about 3,200 satellites, aiming to bring fast internet to even the most remote places.
Launch went as planned
The launch was streamed live, with Falcon 9's first stage trying for a drone ship landing.
About 57 minutes after liftoff, the satellites were released.
Next up, teams will check the satellites' health and move them to their final orbit, getting them ready to beam internet back down to Earth.