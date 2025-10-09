Next Article
Meta AI can now translate Reels in Hindi, Portuguese
Technology
Meta just rolled out Hindi and Portuguese support for its AI translation on Instagram and Facebook Reels, announced this week.
Now, users in India and Brazil can enjoy Reels in their own language, joining English and Spanish, which launched back in August.
Creators can use AI to dub, lip-sync videos
With this update, creators can use Meta AI to automatically translate, dub, and even lip-sync their videos, making content way more accessible.
Meta also teased some cool features coming soon—like translating captions for silent viewing and a voice-dubbing tool that keeps the creator's original voice—aiming to enhance accessibility and help creators reach wider audiences.