India to set up national supercomputing mission for AI
Technology
At the Global Fintech Fest this week, PM Modi revealed India's plan to supercharge its AI mission with high-performance computing.
The goal? Make cutting-edge tech affordable for startups and innovators, and ensure AI tools reach people in every region and language.
Modi's vision for ethical AI and global investor involvement
With one of the world's strongest digital backbones, India is now a top-three most funded fintech ecosystem in the world in the first six months of this year.
This move isn't just about tech—it's about making AI safer, more inclusive, and accessible for all.
Modi also called on global investors to join in, highlighting India's focus on ethical AI and data privacy as it sets the pace for the Global South.