Social media is biggest fake news source in India: Study Technology Oct 09, 2025

A recent study conducted between 2022 and 2024 by the Indian School of Business and CyberPeace Foundation found that social media is the source of over 77% of fake news in India.

X (formerly Twitter) leads with 61% of misinformation cases, followed by Facebook at 34%.

Political content makes up nearly half of all fake news, and young adults, people with less education, and those on lower incomes are the most likely to believe and share it.