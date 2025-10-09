Next Article
Social media is biggest fake news source in India: Study
Technology
A recent study conducted between 2022 and 2024 by the Indian School of Business and CyberPeace Foundation found that social media is the source of over 77% of fake news in India.
X (formerly Twitter) leads with 61% of misinformation cases, followed by Facebook at 34%.
Political content makes up nearly half of all fake news, and young adults, people with less education, and those on lower incomes are the most likely to believe and share it.
How to combat misinformation
The study suggests fighting misinformation with targeted awareness campaigns and digital literacy programs—think workshops and online sessions to help people spot false info and build better habits online.
The message: staying sharp and informed online is more important than ever.