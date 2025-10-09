Google launches Gemini Enterprise to boost workplace productivity

Gemini brings company data, tools, and users together in one secure place. Teams can build AI "specialists" for jobs like marketing or finance to take care of repetitive tasks. Cool features include Google Vids (which turns slides into AI-generated videos) and Google Meet with live speech translation that keeps the speaker's tone for global calls.

Gemini is already a hit with developers

Google says over 13 million developers have used its generative AI models, and Gemini 2.5 Pro has led industry benchmarks for six months straight.

With the Cloud division pulling in $50 billion a year and 65% of customers already using Google's AI tools, Gemini is positioned to be a significant player in the market.