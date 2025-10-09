Google launches Gemini Enterprise to boost workplace productivity
Google has rolled out Gemini Enterprise, its latest AI platform built to help companies automate work and boost productivity.
With Gemini, businesses can set up custom or ready-made AI agents that handle documents and apps across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and more—making workflows a lot smoother.
Gemini brings company data, tools, and users together in one secure place. Teams can build AI "specialists" for jobs like marketing or finance to take care of repetitive tasks.
Cool features include Google Vids (which turns slides into AI-generated videos) and Google Meet with live speech translation that keeps the speaker's tone for global calls.
Gemini is already a hit with developers
Google says over 13 million developers have used its generative AI models, and Gemini 2.5 Pro has led industry benchmarks for six months straight.
With the Cloud division pulling in $50 billion a year and 65% of customers already using Google's AI tools, Gemini is positioned to be a significant player in the market.