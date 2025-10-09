Google takes on Microsoft, OpenAI with Gemini Enterprise
Google just dropped Gemini Enterprise, an AI-powered platform that pulls together advanced tools for employees to use in their daily work—all in one place.
With this launch, Google is stepping up its game against Microsoft and OpenAI in the race to bring AI to the workplace.
As Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian put it, the aim is to make powerful AI tech available to every user and every company.
Gemini Enterprise integrates with major enterprise apps
Gemini Enterprise taps into Google's latest AI models, letting users interact with company data and apps without needing to code.
It comes with ready-made AI agents like Deep Research and NotebookLM, plus a marketplace for third-party tools.
The platform connects with big names like Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and SAP, making it easy for teams across marketing, finance, and more to automate workflows and processes.