Google takes on Microsoft, OpenAI with Gemini Enterprise Technology Oct 09, 2025

Google just dropped Gemini Enterprise, an AI-powered platform that pulls together advanced tools for employees to use in their daily work—all in one place.

With this launch, Google is stepping up its game against Microsoft and OpenAI in the race to bring AI to the workplace.

As Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian put it, the aim is to make powerful AI tech available to every user and every company.