SoundCloud's latest update makes it feel more like a social network

New ways to discover music and users

The mobile app now suggests trending tracks picked just for you with "Hot For You," plus recommends users with similar music tastes or real-life connections.

And if you want to dig deeper, the new Trending Trackwall lets you filter and browse popular songs to find your next favorite artist.

These features are now available on the web, as well as on iOS and Android devices, though "Hot For You" and user recommendations are exclusive to the mobile app, making it easier than ever to discover music with your crew.