SoundCloud's latest update makes it feel more like a social network
SoundCloud just launched a bunch of updates to help you connect with friends and find new tracks.
Now, your homepage shows a daily list of songs your friends and favorite artists have liked with "Liked By Your Crew."
There's also a "Liked By Playlists" carousel, so you can easily explore playlists based on what people you follow are into.
It's all about making SoundCloud feel more interactive—think Spotify, but with a bigger social vibe.
New ways to discover music and users
The mobile app now suggests trending tracks picked just for you with "Hot For You," plus recommends users with similar music tastes or real-life connections.
And if you want to dig deeper, the new Trending Trackwall lets you filter and browse popular songs to find your next favorite artist.
These features are now available on the web, as well as on iOS and Android devices, though "Hot For You" and user recommendations are exclusive to the mobile app, making it easier than ever to discover music with your crew.