Falcon launches MerlinFX AI agents deployed at 2 Indian banks

Infrastructure company Falcon just dropped MerlinFX, a set of AI agents that handle tricky banking tasks like transaction matching, fraud checks, and customer service, all in real time.

Right now, two agents (ReconFX and SurgeFX) are already working at Karur Vysya Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank.

With UPI transactions hitting 24,162 crore transactions worth ₹314 lakh crore in FY26, Falcon is rolling out five more agents to help with things like dispute resolution and inventory planning.