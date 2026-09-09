Falcon launches MerlinFX AI agents deployed at 2 Indian banks
Infrastructure company Falcon just dropped MerlinFX, a set of AI agents that handle tricky banking tasks like transaction matching, fraud checks, and customer service, all in real time.
Right now, two agents (ReconFX and SurgeFX) are already working at Karur Vysya Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank.
With UPI transactions hitting 24,162 crore transactions worth ₹314 lakh crore in FY26, Falcon is rolling out five more agents to help with things like dispute resolution and inventory planning.
India-hosted AI with immutable audit trail
What sets MerlinFX apart?
These AI agents work directly inside bank workflows for instant actions (but they still need human approval for money moves).
Recommendations and approvals are recorded in an immutable audit trail, and the system meets top certifications like PCI DSS and ISO/IEC 27001.
Plus, AI inference takes place in India within the bank's environment, client data is neither pooled nor used to train shared models, so your information stays private.
Banks can easily switch on these agents or plug them in via API if they are not already using Falcon's platforms.