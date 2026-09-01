Fambot AI helps parents manage family logistics and group chats
Fambot is a fresh AI tool aiming to make family life smoother.
Created by David Reich, Greg Karlin, and Jason Morrow, it helps parents stay on top of kids' activities, school events, newsletters, and other family logistics and group chats by connecting with email, calendars, and WhatsApp.
It even builds daily to-do lists and previews upcoming events so nothing slips through the cracks.
Raised $3.5 million while running free beta
Fambot works across text, mobile, and web, so it's easy to use wherever you are.
More than 1,000 families tried it out before launch (including single-parent and two-parent households).
The startup just raised $3.5 million from investors like NextView Ventures and Baukunst.
Right now it's free in beta on iOS, Android, and the web; expect a subscription model once beta wraps up.