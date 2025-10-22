Farm-twin: A virtual farm platform to transform dairy farming

Open-source platform for all

Farm-twin is open-source, so anyone can use or tweak it.

Dr. Mazdak Salavati shared that it pulls together data from animal health records, milk production, feed intake, and environmental conditions into a single, unified platform, making decisions a lot simpler.

Dr. Matt Broadbent added that this openness encourages new ideas and transparency across the industry.

Plus, with satellite tools from AAC Clyde Space being developed to help track wildlife, farmers get extra support for sustainable practices and easier access to government programs like the Sustainable Farming Incentive.