Centre proposes new rules to label and trace AI-generated content

Under the proposed amendments, SSMIs—platforms with over five million registered users in India—will have to comply with additional rules. These include labeling synthetically generated content prominently or embedding it with a permanent unique identifier. The identifier should be visible or audible and cover at least 10% of the visual display's surface area or during the initial 10% of audio content duration.

Verification protocols

Platforms must declare if content is AI-generated

The proposed amendments also require platforms that allow the creation or modification of synthetic content to adopt technical measures for verification. They will have to declare if the uploaded content is AI-generated. This move is part of MeitY's larger effort to ensure an "open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet." The ministry has sought stakeholder feedback on these draft amendments by November 6.