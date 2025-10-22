China builds 1st underwater data center powered by renewable energy

China has completed construction of a one-of-a-kind underwater data center in Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area, powered almost entirely by offshore wind. The ¥1.6 billion ($226 million) project uses seawater cooling, aiming to make future computing greener and more efficient.

Data center slashes total energy use by nearly 23% This 2.3 MW setup runs on over 95% green energy and slashes total energy use by nearly 23%.

Seawater cooling means power for cooling drops from up to half of usage to under 10%, plus there's no need for freshwater and barely any land is used—over 90% less than traditional centers.

Designed for heavy AI, IoT, and e-commerce workloads Designed for heavy AI, IoT, and e-commerce workloads, the center already beats China's 2025 efficiency targets with a PUE of just 1.15.

Phase two will ramp things up to 24 MW with continued use of high levels of renewable energy and supporting international data flows.