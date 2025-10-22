Zoho Pay will let you pay people while chatting Technology Oct 22, 2025

Zoho, the Chennai-headquartered SaaS giant, is gearing up to launch Zoho Pay—a new payments app built right into its chat platform, Arattai.

Soon, you'll be able to send and receive money directly while chatting, making payments feel as easy as texting.

This marks Zoho's big entry into a space currently dominated by Google Pay and PhonePe.