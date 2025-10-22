Zoho Pay will let you pay people while chatting
Zoho, the Chennai-headquartered SaaS giant, is gearing up to launch Zoho Pay—a new payments app built right into its chat platform, Arattai.
Soon, you'll be able to send and receive money directly while chatting, making payments feel as easy as texting.
This marks Zoho's big entry into a space currently dominated by Google Pay and PhonePe.
Zoho's vision is to create a connected financial ecosystem
Zoho Pay will let you pay people or small businesses without leaving your Arattai conversations.
Zoho's also working on new point-of-sale devices, smarter billing tools, and better payroll integration with banks.
The bigger plan? To create a connected financial ecosystem that goes beyond payments—think lending, insurance, and even wealth management.
App still being tested internally; launch in phases
The app is still being tested internally and will launch in phases over the coming months. Zoho's focus is on secure, seamless payments within a trusted platform.
Arattai started in 2021 as a privacy-first chat app and is now evolving to make meaningful transactions part of everyday conversations.