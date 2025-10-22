OnePlus 15 with LUMO camera tech to debut on October 27

Other highlights of the phone

If you're into video, you'll get crisp 4K at 120fps.

The phone runs on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and boasts a massive 7,300mAh battery with super-fast 120W charging.

Gamers get a G2 gaming chip and smoother touch response, while the display is a sharp, speedy 1.5K OLED with up to 165Hz refresh.

It ships in three colors—Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune—and comes with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 right out of the box.