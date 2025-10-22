OnePlus 15 with LUMO camera tech to debut on October 27
OnePlus is dropping its new flagship, the OnePlus 15, in China on October 27, 2024.
The phone packs a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and a third unspecified camera.
With OPPO's LUMO tech for sharper colors and a Master Mode for fine-tuning shots, it's shaping up to be a treat for anyone who loves mobile photography.
Other highlights of the phone
If you're into video, you'll get crisp 4K at 120fps.
The phone runs on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and boasts a massive 7,300mAh battery with super-fast 120W charging.
Gamers get a G2 gaming chip and smoother touch response, while the display is a sharp, speedy 1.5K OLED with up to 165Hz refresh.
It ships in three colors—Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune—and comes with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 right out of the box.