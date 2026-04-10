How FBI recovered deleted Signal messages from an iPhone

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has successfully recovered deleted messages from the encrypted messaging app Signal by accessing notification data stored on an iPhone . The revelation was made during a recent US trial and highlights how information from secure apps can linger outside their confines, depending on device settings. The case is part of a federal investigation into an attack at an ICE detention facility in Texas.

Retrieval process How it was carried out The investigators were able to recover incoming messages due to the notification settings on the iPhone. When message previews are enabled on the lock screen, parts of those messages are stored in the phone's internal notification database. This means that even after Signal messages were deleted or set to disappear automatically, fragments of them remained accessible within the device's memory.

Data access Limitations of the data retrieval method While the recovered data provided investigators with detailed conversation content that was no longer visible inside the app, it only included incoming messages and not outgoing ones. This indicates a limitation of this method of data retrieval. The authorities reportedly accessed this information after gaining physical access to the phone and running forensic tools on it.

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Privacy concerns User settings and app-level privacy features The case highlights a larger problem with how smartphones handle notifications. On Apple devices, notifications can store message previews depending on user settings, creating a secondary record of conversations. However, Signal already has features that let users hide message content in notifications. If users choose to show only the sender's name or disable previews entirely, they can significantly reduce the amount of information stored by their device.

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