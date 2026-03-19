FBI is buying location data of Americans

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has resumed the practice of purchasing Americans's location data from data brokers, the agency's Director Kash Patel confirmed during a Senate hearing on Wednesday. This is the first time since 2023 that such a practice has been publicly acknowledged by the FBI. Back then, former FBI Director Christopher Wray had said while they had bought access to people's location data in the past, they weren't doing so at that time.

Data acquisition Patel's response to Wyden's question When asked by US Senator Ron Wyden if the FBI would commit to not buying Americans's location data, Patel said, "We do purchase commercially available information that is consistent with the Constitution and the laws under the Electronic Communications Privacy Act, and it has led to some valuable intelligence for us." He further clarified that this practice is part of their mission.

Privacy concerns Wyden slams FBI's practice of buying data Wyden slammed the practice of buying Americans's information without a warrant, calling it an "outrageous end-run around the Fourth Amendment." He was referring to the constitutional law that protects people in America from device searches and data seizures. The FBI has been silent on questions about its commercial data purchases, including how often it acquires location data and from which brokers.

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Legal loophole Agencies bypass legal requirement by purchasing data Typically, government agencies need to convince a judge to issue a search warrant based on some evidence of a crime before they can demand private information about a person from tech or phone companies. However, in recent years, US agencies have been bypassing this legal requirement by purchasing commercially available data from companies that collect large amounts of people's location data through phone apps or other commercial tracking technologies.

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