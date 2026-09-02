FBI warns of OAuth consent phishing via messaging app links
Heads up: The FBI has put out a warning about a new wave of "OAuth consent phishing" attacks.
Since late 2025, hackers have been going after high-profile people and their circles by sending sneaky links through direct messages on messaging apps.
If you click and approve the permission request screen, they can get into your account (no password or multifactor authentication needed) and access your emails, messages, and sensitive information.
FBI advises verifying message senders
Attackers often pretend to be government officials, media personalities, or event organizers, using links that look like file-sharing services or invitations.
The FBI's advice? Always double-check unfamiliar messages, verify who's really sending them, and only grant access to apps you trust.
Staying alert can help keep your accounts safe from these scams.