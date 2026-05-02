FCC updates satellite rules could boost satellite capacity sevenfold
The FCC just updated its decades-old satellite rules, and it could mean satellite capacity that's up to seven times greater, potentially leading to faster broadband speeds for millions of Americans.
By getting rid of outdated restrictions, the move aims to make broadband more reliable and accessible, especially in places that struggle with slow connections.
SpaceX backs FCC rules Viasat objects
The new rules focus on how satellites share space and signals so they don't interfere with each other.
SpaceX is all for the update, saying it finally lets the company use advanced technology without being held back. Its tests suggest a huge jump in capacity with barely any disruption.
Not everyone's convinced, though. Viasat worries this gives SpaceX an unfair edge and could cause more interference.
The FCC says more companies like Amazon can now launch satellites too, which might help bring better internet to even more people.