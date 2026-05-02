FCC updates satellite rules could boost satellite capacity sevenfold

SpaceX backs FCC rules Viasat objects

The new rules focus on how satellites share space and signals so they don't interfere with each other.

SpaceX is all for the update, saying it finally lets the company use advanced technology without being held back. Its tests suggest a huge jump in capacity with barely any disruption.

Not everyone's convinced, though. Viasat worries this gives SpaceX an unfair edge and could cause more interference.

The FCC says more companies like Amazon can now launch satellites too, which might help bring better internet to even more people.