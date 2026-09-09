Federico Felici and Jonas Buchli launch Fusionality with $3.7 million funding

Fusionality is focusing on magnetic confinement fusion, using powerful magnets to contain super-hot plasma.

Their big idea: create modular hardware and software that lets other startups build custom reactor controls, kind of like snapping together Lego blocks.

While AI will help optimize things, Felici notes full control still needs more than just algorithms.

The hope is that these flexible tools will cut down on wasted effort and speed up getting fusion power onto the grid.