Fermi Explorer mission plans probe to Alpha Centauri by 2029
The Fermi Explorer Mission just announced a wild plan: it is sending a small spacecraft to Alpha Centauri by 2029. The catch? It will take about 80,000 years to get there!
The probe is pretty lightweight (220 to 200kg), will likely employ electric propulsion, and the whole project costs less than $15 million.
Mission links probe to Fermi Paradox
Co-founder and president of the Fermi Explorer Mission Philip Johnston says this is "the first achievable step" toward exploring other stars and hopes it will inspire future generations.
The mission also ties into the Fermi Paradox: basically, why haven't we found aliens yet?
By launching this affordable probe, the nonprofit is hoping to spark new conversations and add fresh data to the search for life beyond Earth.
Fermi nonprofit backed by Rob Meyerson
The mission is run by a nonprofit started by space innovators, backed by industry veterans like former Blue Origin president Rob Meyerson.
The nonprofit is still finalizing the design and raising funds, but support from big names makes this project feel pretty real.