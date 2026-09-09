FiiO launches FG3 gaming headset exclusive on Headphone Zone ₹6,999
FiiO, known for its hi-fi audio gear, just launched the FG3, its first gaming headset, at ₹6,999 (exclusively on Headphone Zone).
The FG3 packs a unique dual-driver setup for sharp positional audio that's super handy in competitive games.
You also get a high-res DAC and low-latency processing to keep your sound on point.
Detachable ENC mic, web EQ
The FG3 offers six audio modes (like FPS and MOBA), 7.1 virtual surround in select modes, and an easy web interface to tweak your EQ; no extra software needed.
The detachable ENC mic keeps your voice clear while blocking out noise.
Built tough with comfy earpads, it works across PCs, consoles, and phones.
Raghav Somani, founder & CEO of Headphone Zone, puts it as "A proper gaming headphone from a serious audio brand at a price most gamers in India can actually pay."