This new tool blocks ads in iPhone, Mac apps

Kaylee Serena Calderolla, the developer of popular Safari ad blocker Wipr, has launched a new tool called Filtr. The innovative solution leverages Apple 's latest iOS 26 and macOS 26 updates to block ads in almost every iPhone and Mac app. Unlike traditional ad blockers, Filtr offers network-level protection against intrusive ads within apps.

Innovative strategy How Filtr works Filtr goes beyond Wipr's browser-based ad-blocking capabilities by extending its protection to iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps. It uses a new feature in Apple's latest software called URL filters. This allows developers to block access to certain websites or domains at the network level, not just in the browser. The move ensures a cleaner online experience without advertisers tracking your every move across different platforms.

User experience Seamless performance across devices Filtr has been praised for its seamless performance across almost every Apple device app. The tool doesn't collect any personal data from users, ensuring their privacy is maintained while browsing the web or using apps. However, it's worth noting that no ad blocker is perfect and some ads served directly from websites you visit may still get through.

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