Firefox's AI kill switch might win over privacy fans

Mozilla has introduced an "AI kill switch" in its latest update for the Firefox web browser. The new feature allows users to disable all artificial intelligence (AI) integrations or functions within the app with a simple toggle. The update, called Firefox 148, was released yesterday and is part of Mozilla's response to user feedback about their preferences for AI features.

User guide How to turn off AI features in Firefox To disable AI features, users need to update their Firefox browser to the latest version. After updating, they can go to Settings and then AI Controls. On this menu, they can click the toggle on "Block AI Enhancements" option. This will deactivate all AI features in Firefox such as ChatGPT and other sidebar chatbots, AI-powered link reviews, smart tab group suggestions among others.

User choice User choice and control emphasized by Mozilla Ajit Varma, Head of Firefox, emphasized user choice in an email statement to Mashable. He said, "At a time when much of the industry is moving toward closed, AI-driven ecosystems, we're taking a different path." He added that Mozilla has heard from users who don't want AI and those who want control over its presence in their browser.

