Fitbit Air, Google's Whoop rival, launches today: What to expect

Strategic move

The wearable may cost around $99

The launch of Fitbit Air comes just ahead of Google I/O, as the tech giant wants to give the device its own news cycle outside of the developer conference. While Fitbit will continue to be used for hardware, software will be rebranded as Google Health with a new heart-shaped logo in Google's signature colors. The device may cost around $99, with Fitbit Premium potentially adding another $80 per year. That would still put the total below Whoop's entry-level yearly membership.