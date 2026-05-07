Fitbit Air, Google's Whoop rival, launches today: What to expect
What's the story
Google's screenless wearable, the Fitbit Air, will debut today, as per an official teaser. The teaser was shared on Instagram and featured a close-up of a shiny buckle and light blue strap with the caption: "Buckle up. 5.7.26." This launch also marks a branding shift as Fitbit's social media accounts now direct users to @madebygoogle, indicating a new branding direction.
Strategic move
The wearable may cost around $99
The launch of Fitbit Air comes just ahead of Google I/O, as the tech giant wants to give the device its own news cycle outside of the developer conference. While Fitbit will continue to be used for hardware, software will be rebranded as Google Health with a new heart-shaped logo in Google's signature colors. The device may cost around $99, with Fitbit Premium potentially adding another $80 per year. That would still put the total below Whoop's entry-level yearly membership.