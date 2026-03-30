Fitbit Inspire 3 now $69.95 in Amazon Big Spring Sale
Technology
Fitbit's Inspire 3 is now just $69.95 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale (ends March 31, 2026), making it a solid pick if you want an affordable, entry-level fitness tracker.
With a 30% price drop, it's especially tempting for anyone curious about tracking their health without spending a ton.
Inspire 3 slim tracker, 6-month trial
This tracker is super slim and light, easy to wear all day and even while you sleep.
It features a bright color display, long battery life, and tracks your health stats accurately (think steps, sleep, and runs with GPS).
Plus, it includes 6 months of Fitbit Premium free to explore extra features.