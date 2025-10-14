Flint raises $5 million to build self-updating websites
Flint, a startup building AI-powered, self-updating websites, just raised $5 million in seed funding led by Accel, with backing from Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners and Neo.
The money will help Flint push its mission: websites that automatically improve as users interact and online trends shift.
Websites that update themselves
Flint's platform can spin up a custom website in about a day based on parameters you set.
Right now, you bring the words; soon, their AI will handle content too.
It's built for teams that need to keep their sites fresh and competitive in today's fast-moving digital world.
Founded in March 2025
Founded by Michelle Lim and Max Levenson in March 2025, Flint is already working with clients like Cognition, Modal, and Graphite—aiming to turn websites from static pages into smart agents that learn and adapt over time.