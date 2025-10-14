Next Article
Google Search, Discover get new AI features: Check what's new
Technology
Google is rolling out fresh updates to Search and Discover, bringing in AI-powered features and better ad controls.
Now, you can hit a "Hide sponsored results" button to collapse ads for a cleaner look—while still knowing what's sponsored as you scroll.
Plus, AI Overviews are popping up at the top of search pages to give you quick answers without extra clicks.
What's new button for real-time news and updates
Sports fans in the US get a handy "What's New" button for real-time news and updates.
Meanwhile, the Discover feed on the Google app now uses AI previews to keep you in the loop on trending topics—already live in the US, South Korea, and India.
All these tweaks are about making it easier (and faster) to find what matters most to you.