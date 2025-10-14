Oracle to deploy 50,000 AI chips from AMD

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has announced its plan to deploy a whopping 50,000 advanced graphics processors from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) . The deployment is set to begin in the second half of 2026. This move marks a major shift in the cloud industry as companies are increasingly looking at AMD's GPUs as an alternative to NVIDIA 's market-leading ones for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Market shift Oracle's AMD bet Karan Batta, the Senior Vice President of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, has expressed confidence in AMD's potential. He said, "We feel like customers are going to take up AMD very, very well — especially in the inferencing space."

Tech specs AMD's new AI chips The deployment by Oracle will be based on AMD's Instinct MI450 chips, which were unveiled earlier this year. These are the first AI chips from AMD that can be combined into a larger rack-sized system. This unique capability allows 72 of these chips to function as one, enabling the creation and deployment of cutting-edge AI algorithms.

Strategic partnerships OpenAI's multi-year deal with AMD Earlier this month, OpenAI announced a multi-year deal with AMD for processors needing 6GW of power. The first gigawatt is expected to be deployed in 2026. If all goes well, OpenAI could end up owning as much as 10% of AMD. In September, OpenAI also signed a five-year cloud deal with Oracle that could be worth up to $300 billion.