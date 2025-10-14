Spotify announced a major upgrade for parents: What is it?
What's the story
Spotify has launched a new feature, managed accounts, for its Premium Family subscribers. The feature, which is currently available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and parts of Europe such as Germany and France, allows parents to manage a separate music-only experience for their children under 13. The move comes after a successful pilot program that began last year.
Feature
What managed accounts offer
The managed accounts feature gives parents the power to filter out explicit content, block specific songs and artists, and hide videos that sometimes accompany tracks on Spotify. However, it's worth noting that interactivity features are limited on these accounts. Age-gated features like messaging other Spotify users are completely blocked as well. This is different from the dedicated Spotify Kids app since managed accounts let parents curate their child's listening experience in the main app itself.
User autonomy
Kids can get personalized recommendations
With managed accounts, kids can add songs to their favorites, create playlists, and get personalized recommendations based on their listening habits. This all happens without affecting the main account holders' listening history or algorithm. As a result, parents won't have to worry about their Discover playlists or Wrapped results being affected by their child's music preferences.
Process
How to set up a managed account
Managed accounts are only available through Spotify's Premium Family plan, which offers six individual Premium accounts for members living at the same address. To create a managed account, family plan holders need to go to their account page and click on "Add a Member," then select "Add a listener aged under 13 (or local market equivalent)."