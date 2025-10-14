Spotify announced a major upgrade for parents: What is it?

Spotify has launched a new feature, managed accounts, for its Premium Family subscribers. The feature, which is currently available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and parts of Europe such as Germany and France, allows parents to manage a separate music-only experience for their children under 13. The move comes after a successful pilot program that began last year.

Feature What managed accounts offer The managed accounts feature gives parents the power to filter out explicit content, block specific songs and artists, and hide videos that sometimes accompany tracks on Spotify. However, it's worth noting that interactivity features are limited on these accounts. Age-gated features like messaging other Spotify users are completely blocked as well. This is different from the dedicated Spotify Kids app since managed accounts let parents curate their child's listening experience in the main app itself.

User autonomy Kids can get personalized recommendations With managed accounts, kids can add songs to their favorites, create playlists, and get personalized recommendations based on their listening habits. This all happens without affecting the main account holders' listening history or algorithm. As a result, parents won't have to worry about their Discover playlists or Wrapped results being affected by their child's music preferences.