This AI platform can make video campaigns for you
What's the story
Flipick, a Pune-based learning-technology company, has launched an innovative AI video platform. The new solution is touted as an end-to-end studio that creates cinematic videos and personally delivers them to viewers. Unlike other tools that only provide a single clip and download option, Flipick's platform handles the entire production process, from writing a screenplay to personalized delivery and auditing viewer engagement.
Features
Platform follows 9-stage pipeline for every video
The Flipick platform follows a nine-stage pipeline for every video: write, storyboard, generate, hold consistency, overlay, edit, localize, deliver, and measure. This approach is intentionally storyboard-first, teams approve the story before any credits are spent. The Screenplay Creator converts a brief into a scene-by-scene script; the storyboard locks every shot for sign-off; only then does the platform render.
Toolset
It comes with 5 tools
The Flipick comes with five tools: Screenplay Builder, Video Builder, Asset Library, Ingredients, and Overlays. The Screenplay Builder creates a production-ready script with narrative arc and shot breakdowns. The Video Builder generates each approved shot and assembles the cut. Asset Library allows organizations to create a brand world once and reuse it across projects. Ingredients store static building blocks for assembly into personalized frames, while Overlays place text logos on top of the generated video.
Consistency
Maintains presenter's face, wardrobe, and brand products consistently
Flipick's platform maintains a presenter's face, wardrobe, and brand products consistent throughout an entire film. The Overlays system can create hundreds of variants from one master video by defining variables such as brand name, price, and logo in a spreadsheet. This way, regulated content remains accurate and auditable. A single master can generate 500 brand variants at a fraction of the cost of producing 500 separate videos.
Delivery
Audit-ready proof of who watched, who finished watching it
Flipick's distribution product renders a personal cut for each recipient, mapping fields like name, role, branch, and language. It delivers the video by link, email, or directly through an LMS. The platform authenticates viewer identity before playback and tracks per-viewer completion, drop-off, and re-watch. This gives audit-ready proof instead of just impressions, knowing who watched, who finished watching it, and who acted on it.
Pricing model
Creation is priced per finished minute
Flipick's platform is priced entirely in credits across its two products, AI Video Creation and VVP Distribution. One credit equals ₹1, with a live calculator estimating any campaign before a customer spends anything. Creation is priced per finished minute, starting from a base of 3,300 credits per minute while distribution is priced per recipient and gets cheaper at scale.