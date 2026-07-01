This AI platform can make video campaigns for you

Delivery

Audit-ready proof of who watched, who finished watching it

Flipick's distribution product renders a personal cut for each recipient, mapping fields like name, role, branch, and language. It delivers the video by link, email, or directly through an LMS. The platform authenticates viewer identity before playback and tracks per-viewer completion, drop-off, and re-watch. This gives audit-ready proof instead of just impressions, knowing who watched, who finished watching it, and who acted on it.