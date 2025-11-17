Amazon, Flipkart optimize listings for better visibility in AI results
What's the story
Amazon India and Flipkart are fine-tuning their product listings in select categories to improve visibility on large language model (LLM) chatbots. The move is aimed at improving the marketplaces' performance on tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Google Gemini, and other AI assistants. These platforms are increasingly being used by consumers to search and compare products.
Optimization efforts
Strategies for AI chatbot visibility
Amazon India has started testing 'ChatGPT-focused search optimization' for select categories after its Diwali sale. The company is running a pilot in some segments to see how product listings can be optimized for chatbot searches. Meanwhile, Flipkart is in talks with several companies offering generative engine optimization (GEO) services to improve visibility on LLM-powered searches.
Market trend
Industry shift toward LLM optimization
The industry's shift toward LLM optimization has gained momentum since the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) integrated with ChatGPT in October. The integration was done in partnership with Razorpay and BigBasket, allowing users to browse BigBasket products and pay via UPI directly within ChatGPT. An industry expert told The Economic Times that optimizing product listings for LLM-based search is just the beginning of agentic commerce.
AI adaptation
Amazon and Flipkart's focus on ChatGPT queries
Both Amazon and Flipkart are currently focused on ensuring their listings respond well to queries generated by ChatGPT. An Amazon spokesperson told The Economic Times that the company is "continually improving search and discovery through AI-powered tools that make shopping simpler, more personalized, and more efficient." Flipkart said it is "evaluating ways to refine LLM optimization so product information remains easy to find and relevant across different platforms."
Tech support
Start-ups aiding brands with geo and LLM optimization
Start-ups like Siftly, Asva AI, and Consumable AI are helping brands with GEO and LLM optimization as consumers increasingly use AI chatbots to search for products. These companies analyze thousands of data points across categories to find the most effective keywords. After GEO, which mainly improves visibility, e-commerce is expected to enter the era of agentic commerce where AI agents can shop on behalf of users.