Amazon, Flipkart optimize listings for better visibility in AI results

Amazon India and Flipkart are fine-tuning their product listings in select categories to improve visibility on large language model (LLM) chatbots. The move is aimed at improving the marketplaces' performance on tools like ChatGPT , Perplexity, Claude, Google Gemini, and other AI assistants. These platforms are increasingly being used by consumers to search and compare products.

Optimization efforts Strategies for AI chatbot visibility Amazon India has started testing 'ChatGPT-focused search optimization' for select categories after its Diwali sale. The company is running a pilot in some segments to see how product listings can be optimized for chatbot searches. Meanwhile, Flipkart is in talks with several companies offering generative engine optimization (GEO) services to improve visibility on LLM-powered searches.

Market trend Industry shift toward LLM optimization The industry's shift toward LLM optimization has gained momentum since the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) integrated with ChatGPT in October. The integration was done in partnership with Razorpay and BigBasket, allowing users to browse BigBasket products and pay via UPI directly within ChatGPT. An industry expert told The Economic Times that optimizing product listings for LLM-based search is just the beginning of agentic commerce.

AI adaptation Amazon and Flipkart's focus on ChatGPT queries Both Amazon and Flipkart are currently focused on ensuring their listings respond well to queries generated by ChatGPT. An Amazon spokesperson told The Economic Times that the company is "continually improving search and discovery through AI-powered tools that make shopping simpler, more personalized, and more efficient." Flipkart said it is "evaluating ways to refine LLM optimization so product information remains easy to find and relevant across different platforms."