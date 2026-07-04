Flipkart GOAT sale: iPhone 17 Pro Max drops to ₹1,29,900

Discount breakdown

How much does the iPhone 17 Pro Max cost?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, which originally costs ₹1,49,900, is now available for ₹1,39,900 on Flipkart. If you pay using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card via a full swipe transaction, you get an instant discount of ₹6,000. This brings the effective price down to ₹1,33,900. Further adding to the deal is a 5% cashback on eligible transactions with the same card type (capped at ₹4,000).