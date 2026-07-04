Flipkart GOAT sale: iPhone 17 Pro Max drops to ₹1,29,900
What's the story
Apple's latest flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, is available at a discounted price during Flipkart's ongoing GOAT Sale. The e-commerce platform is offering several bank discounts and cashback benefits that significantly reduce the effective purchase price of the device. The offer makes it an ideal time for those looking to buy Apple's newest smartphone model at a more affordable rate.
Discount breakdown
How much does the iPhone 17 Pro Max cost?
The iPhone 17 Pro Max, which originally costs ₹1,49,900, is now available for ₹1,39,900 on Flipkart. If you pay using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card via a full swipe transaction, you get an instant discount of ₹6,000. This brings the effective price down to ₹1,33,900. Further adding to the deal is a 5% cashback on eligible transactions with the same card type (capped at ₹4,000).
Sale details
Cashback will be credited separately
The effective purchase price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes down to ₹1,29,900 after factoring in the instant bank discount and cashback. The cashback is usually credited separately after the purchase, depending on the card issuer's terms and conditions. Flipkart may also offer exchange deals on eligible smartphones, but these depend on model, condition, and verification of your old device.
Purchase guidelines
Pricing and availability
The final effective price of ₹1,29,900 is applicable only after combining the instant bank discount and cashback on eligible transactions. As with most sale offers, pricing and discounts are available for a limited period and may change based on stock availability. Buyers should check the final payable amount, card eligibility, and cashback terms on the product page before placing an order to avoid any surprises later.