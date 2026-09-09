Flipkart rolls out test Flipkart Minutes app on Google Play
Technology
Flipkart just rolled out a test version of its new quick commerce app, Flipkart Minutes, on the Google Play store for a small group of users.
The idea? You can order and get them delivered in minutes.
A bigger launch is planned before its Big Billion Days sale in October 2026.
Flipkart pilots Eat In food delivery
Alongside Flipkart's quick-commerce push, Flipkart is piloting Eat In, its own food delivery service, starting with employees in Bengaluru and opening up to all staff by mid-September.
This push into speedy deliveries and food comes as Flipkart tries to win back users and keep up with changing demands, as more people look for fast, convenient options online.