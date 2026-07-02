Flipkart says AI now writes 40% of its code

AI strategy

Why Flipkart isn't worried about the cost of generative AI

Despite the high cost of generative AI, Thiagarajan said that Flipkart is focusing on governance rather than immediate financial returns. "We're not overly concerned about the ROI of AI right now because we're still in investment mode," he said. Instead of just looking at cost savings, Flipkart measures its AI performance using business metrics like click-through rates, conversions, average basket sizes, and customer engagement.