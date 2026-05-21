Flipper Devices unveils Flipper One compact Linux computer with AI
Technology
Flipper Devices just revealed the Flipper One, a compact, open-source Linux computer that doubles as a multi-tool.
It packs an 8-core processor, GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 6-TOPS NPU for AI tasks.
There's plenty of connectivity too: PCIe, SATA, USB 3.0, dual Ethernet ports, and an M.2 slot for add-ons like cellular or RFID.
Flipper Devices seeks community feedback pre-Kickstarter
The interface (with a D-pad and customizable buttons) and hardware design are still being finalized.
Flipper Devices wants users to share feedback online to help shape the device before it hits Kickstarter later in 2026 for about $350.
As co-founder Pavel Zhovner puts it, they're making sure the community has a real say in what comes next.