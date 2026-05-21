Flipper Devices unveils Flipper One compact Linux computer with AI

Flipper Devices seeks community feedback pre-Kickstarter

The interface (with a D-pad and customizable buttons) and hardware design are still being finalized.

Flipper Devices wants users to share feedback online to help shape the device before it hits Kickstarter later in 2026 for about $350.

As co-founder Pavel Zhovner puts it, they're making sure the community has a real say in what comes next.