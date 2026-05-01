Flower Moon rises tonight: Why this full moon is special

The Flower Moon also coincides with Buddha Purnima, adding extra spiritual weight to the event in India. This is especially true for countries like India where both events are celebrated. The name "Flower Moon" comes from Algonquin traditions and symbolizes renewal, fertility, and fresh energy—fitting themes for springtime.

Rare occurrence

A month of 2 full moons

Interestingly, May 2026 will witness not one but two full moons. The second one, dubbed a Blue Moon, will occur on May 31. This is a rare occurrence that only happens once every two or three years. The Flower Moon kicks off the emotional and spiritual work for the month while the Blue Moon wraps it up—offering closure or answers.