Fonada.ai: Telecom tech stack with AI at its core

Tech supports over 5,000 concurrent calls

The tech is speedy: speech recognition responds in under 200ms, turn detection is even faster at under 50ms, and text-to-speech is also sub-200ms.

It supports 20+ languages (Indian accents included) and lets you manage bots for calls, WhatsApp, web widgets, RCS messages, email, and chat—all from one dashboard.

Plus, it can handle over 5,000 calls at once thanks to direct SIP connectivity.