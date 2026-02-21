Fonada.ai: Telecom tech stack with AI at its core
Fonada offers a three-layered platform that blends its own Core AI with telecom services, aiming to help businesses connect with customers more efficiently.
The stack includes fonadalabs.ai (for Core AI), a no-code bot builder on fonada.ai, and network infrastructure across 14 Indian cities.
It brings together speech recognition, text-to-speech, telephony, and multi-channel bots—all while keeping data stored locally in India for privacy and speed.
Tech supports over 5,000 concurrent calls
The tech is speedy: speech recognition responds in under 200ms, turn detection is even faster at under 50ms, and text-to-speech is also sub-200ms.
It supports 20+ languages (Indian accents included) and lets you manage bots for calls, WhatsApp, web widgets, RCS messages, email, and chat—all from one dashboard.
Plus, it can handle over 5,000 calls at once thanks to direct SIP connectivity.
Cloud contact center offers omnichannel support
Unlike many platforms that rely on third-party providers for key features like speech recognition or messaging APIs, Fonada builds and hosts its own ASR, TTS, noise cancelation and turn-detection models and controls telecom infrastructure.
Its cloud contact center offers omnichannel support with automation and analytics baked in—making it a strong pick for industries like banking and financial services, or government looking to up their customer engagement game.