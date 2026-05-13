Foxconn cyberattack exposes AMD, Google, Intel data; Apple secrets safe

Foxconn , a key supplier for Apple , has been hit by a major cyberattack at its Wisconsin facility. The attack resulted in the theft of over 11 million documents amounting to 8TB of data from Foxconn's network. While confidential projects from AMD, Google, and Intel may be compromised due to this breach, Apple's technology appears to be unaffected.

Recurring issue Apple supply chain partners increasingly targeted by cyberattacks Despite Apple's robust security measures for pre-production designs, its supply chain partners have been frequent targets of cyberattacks. In December 2025, an Apple assembler in China was attacked, with Luxshare facing a similar fate in January 2026. Now, Foxconn has joined the list of Apple supply chain and assembly partners that have been hit by a cyberattack.

Attack details Nitrogen claims responsibility for attack, shares sample files The ransomware group Nitrogen has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it stole 8TB of data or over 11 million files. The group's announcement said these include confidential instructions, projects, and drawings from Intel, Apple, Google, Dell, and NVIDIA, among others. They also shared a collection of sample files as proof of their alleged attack on Foxconn's network.

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Data theft Stolen files include financial documents and project documentation The stolen files from Foxconn's network include financial documents related to its Houston, Texas facility. They also contain documentation for Foxconn temperature sensors, integrated circuits, board layouts among others. The sample set seems to contain files related to Foxconn's electrical engineering team more than anything else. It also includes network topology documentation for AMD, Intel and Google projects including server processors and sockets.

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Project safety No indication of direct link to Apple projects There is no indication that the stolen files are directly linked to existing or future Apple projects. This isn't surprising as Foxconn's Mount Pleasant facility mainly manufactures televisions and data servers, not Apple products. The company's manufacturing facilities are usually secured by an internal VPN and do communicate with each other and with Apple via email.