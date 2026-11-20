OpenAI's 1st smartphone could launch in 2027 with Foxconn's help
What's the story
OpenAI, the artificial intelligence giant behind ChatGPT, is working on its own smartphone. The company's ambitious project has reportedly enlisted Foxconn subsidiary FIH Mobile for assembly. The development was reported by Chinese publication Securities Times and comes as a major step in OpenAI's journey into the hardware space.
Launch timeline
Device expected to hit market by late 2027 or 2028
According to a report from Cailian Press, OpenAI's first smartphone could hit the market as early as late 2027 or sometime in 2028.
The device will reportedly be powered by a custom MediaTek chip and offer an AI-first user experience.
However, details about its operating system remain unclear at this stage of development.
Supply chain collaboration
Multiple suppliers involved in the project
Along with FIH Mobile, OpenAI's smartphone project also includes Luxshare Precision, Lingyi iTech, and AAC Technologies.
While Luxshare Precision was earlier reported as OpenAI's sole manufacturing partner, it now seems to be working on the component supply side of things.
This collaboration with multiple Apple suppliers highlights the ambitious nature of OpenAI's venture into smartphone manufacturing.
Potential impact
Why smartphone is crucial for OpenAI
OpenAI's move into the smartphone space could give it more control over how its AI interacts with users.
By building its own device, the company could dictate system permissions, background processes, and how hardware like cameras and microphones provide data to its AI.
This would allow OpenAI to create a seamless user experience where the phone anticipates needs and performs tasks without constant app switching.
Legal challenges
Legal battle with Apple
The development of OpenAI's smartphone comes amid a legal battle with Apple.
The iPhone maker has accused OpenAI of obtaining confidential product development, manufacturing, and supplier information through former Apple employees.
However, despite these allegations, supply chain reports indicate that OpenAI's smartphone ambitions are still very much alive.
Project secrecy
30 million shipments for OpenAI's 1st smartphone
Neither OpenAI nor Foxconn has confirmed the assembly order for the smartphone.
Details about its pricing, design, and production volumes remain a mystery.
However, if all goes according to plan, shipments could reach up to 30 million units across 2027 and 2028.
This estimate by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is ambitious for a newcomer in the smartphone market like OpenAI.