This $199 phone is specifically designed for kids
What's the story
Freckle has launched a new phone, priced at $199, specifically designed for kids aged between seven and 13. The device is touted as a middle ground between a fully locked-down tracker and a conventional smartphone loaded with apps, browsers, and social media. The idea behind this innovative product is to keep children connected with their parents while promoting independence in the real world.
Tech specs
The device runs on a platform called ClayOS
Freckle runs on a platform called ClayOS, which is based on Android but doesn't allow for downloading apps or browsing the internet.
The device comes with a limited range of tools for communication, navigation, and exploration. Kids can call and text only with parent-approved contacts.
It also features maps, walkie-talkie mode, tap-to-pay support as well as camera-based AI capabilities that can identify objects and answer questions about them.
Parental concerns
Striking a balance between independence and connection
Freckle's founder and CEO Sam Terris has emphasized on avoiding the surveillance-heavy feel of some existing child-focused tech products.
He criticized certain parental monitoring devices as "thinly veiled ankle monitors" and "parental spyware."
The company aims to strike a balance between children's independence and parents' need for connection and reassurance.
This reflects a wider debate over children, smartphones, and supervision.
Product features
The Freckle phone comes with 2 cameras
The Freckle phone comes with two cameras and a range of built-in tools for outdoor use and play.
These include maps, walkie-talkies, and more. Kids can even point the camera at objects to get their descriptions or ask general questions directly.
The device is now available for pre-order and will start shipping in December, according to Fast Company.