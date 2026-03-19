Free AI training for high schoolers starts soon: How to apply Technology Mar 19, 2026

NIELIT is rolling out a free Artificial Intelligence Skill Training program just for 11th- and 12th-grade students.

As part of the India AI Mission, this course aims to help you pick up real skills in AI and machine learning: no coding background needed.

You can sign up easily on nielit.gov.in or by scanning the QR code.