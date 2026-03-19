Free AI training for high schoolers starts soon: How to apply
NIELIT is rolling out a free Artificial Intelligence Skill Training program just for 11th- and 12th-grade students.
As part of the India AI Mission, this course aims to help you pick up real skills in AI and machine learning: no coding background needed.
You can sign up easily on nielit.gov.in or by scanning the QR code.
Training kicks off March 23
Training kicks off March 23, 2026, at NIELIT Lucknow's AI lab, with hands-on sessions using Python—even if you've never coded before.
The curriculum focuses on fundamentals of data annotation and data curation using Python, delivered through hands-on projects and interactive lab sessions at NIELIT Lucknow.
You'll get an official certificate when you finish
You'll get an official certificate when you finish (for free!).
Plus, this one gives you actual in-person lab time—a great chance to try out what you learn alongside others.