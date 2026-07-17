French startup Tornyol built tiny ultrasonic sonar mosquito catching drone
Meet Tornyol, a French startup that's built a tiny drone to chase down mosquitoes while they're flying.
Instead of cameras, it uses ultrasonic sonar: basically, it sends out sound pulses and listens for echoes with miniature microphones.
This clever setup lets the drone spot mosquitoes by their wingbeat sounds and catch them right out of the air.
In tests, it even managed to nab a flying moth, marking a first for insect-catching drones.
Tornyol wants self recharging drone swarms
Tornyol wants to roll out swarms of these drones that can recharge themselves and patrol around homes and gardens.
There are still some technical hurdles, like making sure they work smoothly outdoors and can operate on their own, but the team is hopeful.
With more mosquitoes becoming resistant to sprays, this technology could offer a fresh way to keep those pesky bugs under control.