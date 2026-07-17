French startup Tornyol built tiny ultrasonic sonar mosquito catching drone

Meet Tornyol, a French startup that's built a tiny drone to chase down mosquitoes while they're flying.

Instead of cameras, it uses ultrasonic sonar: basically, it sends out sound pulses and listens for echoes with miniature microphones.

This clever setup lets the drone spot mosquitoes by their wingbeat sounds and catch them right out of the air.

In tests, it even managed to nab a flying moth, marking a first for insect-catching drones.