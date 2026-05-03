Bengaluru-based start-up launches 1st OptoSAR satellite in the world

Bengaluru -based space start-up GalaxEye has launched its first commercial satellite, Drishti, into orbit. The launch took place aboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket today. GalaxEye is calling Drishti the "world's first OptoSAR satellite." This launch marks a major step forward in Earth observation technology and showcases India's increasing prowess in the global space arena.

Technological innovation It weighs 190kg Weighing 190kg, Drishti is India's biggest privately developed Earth observation satellite. It is the first satellite in the world to combine Electro-Optical (EO) and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) sensors on a single operational platform. This unique combination offers all-weather, day-and-night imaging capabilities.

Versatile usage Satellite can see through clouds and darkness Drishti can see through clouds, darkness, and even bad weather while also capturing conventional optical imagery. By synchronizing and fusing both data streams, GalaxEye says the satellite can provide more reliable and usable imagery for users on the ground. The spacecraft is expected to be used for border surveillance, defense monitoring, disaster response, agriculture, infrastructure planning, insurance assessment among other things.

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Advanced tech Drishti features onboard artificial intelligence processing Drishti also features artificial intelligence processing powered by NVIDIA's Jetson Orin computing platform. This enables some of the processing to be done in orbit, cutting down on the time taken to convert satellite imagery into actionable information. The satellite can provide imagery at a resolution of 1.5 meters and revisit locations worldwide every seven to 10 days.

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