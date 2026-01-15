Samsung Galaxy S26 may finally get faster charging support

Samsung 's upcoming Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in India and global markets next month. The latest leaks give us a better idea of what to expect from the standard model. While earlier rumors hinted at minor upgrades for the base Galaxy S26, a new tip suggests a major improvement could be on its way: faster charging speeds.

Charging upgrade Galaxy S26 could support 45W fast charging Tipster Ahmed Qwaider has claimed that Samsung is likely to boost the charging speeds on the base Galaxy S26. The device is said to support 45W fast wired charging, a major upgrade from the 25W charging offered on its predecessor, the Galaxy S25. This would bring it in line with other models in the series such as last year's Galaxy S25+ and Ultra variants which already supported 45W charging.

Specification uncertainty Conflicting reports on charging speed upgrade However, not all reports agree with the charging upgrade. Well-known tipster Ice Universe has previously claimed that Samsung will stick with 25W charging on the base Galaxy S26. This contradiction means the final specifications remain uncertain, though a faster charging option would be a welcome addition given the limited changes expected elsewhere in other areas of the device.

Advertisement

Battery details Galaxy S26 to retain same battery capacity Reports suggest the Galaxy S26 will keep the same 4,300mAh battery capacity as its predecessor. This indicates that any improvement in charging would be more about speed than size. The device is also expected to stick with the same camera setup as the Galaxy S25, including a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Advertisement