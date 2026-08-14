Galaxy Z Fold8 teardown exposes major repairability problems
What's the story
Samsung's latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold8, has been awarded a dismal repairability score of 4/10 by iFixit. The low score is hampered by an extremely fragile inner screen, an intricate hinge, and a dust-resistance rating that isn't quite practical for real-world use. The findings highlight major repairability trade-offs in ultra-thin foldables like this one.
Design drawbacks
Some redeeming features
Despite its design flaws, the Galaxy Z Fold8 does have some redeeming features.
The device uses standard Phillips/JIS screws and a modular USB-C port that isn't soldered directly to the main board.
It also employs new silicon-carbon battery tech for an 8.8% capacity boost over its predecessor, the Fold7.
However, accessing one of these batteries requires removing the fragile outer display, risking damage to an expensive component just for servicing a consumable part.
Repair difficulties
Inner display and hinge are challenging to service
The real challenge comes when you need to service the inner display or hinge of the Galaxy Z Fold8.
During iFixit's teardown, the plastic bezel around the inner screen chipped and broke apart, damaging the delicate foldable OLED.
Samsung usually combines these two components into a single replacement assembly, making DIY fixes nearly impossible.
Official replacement parts for last year's Fold7 are also hard to come by, further complicating matters for Fold8 owners.