Galaxy Z Fold8 teardown exposes major repairability problems

Despite its design flaws, the Galaxy Z Fold8 does have some redeeming features.

The device uses standard Phillips/JIS screws and a modular USB-C port that isn't soldered directly to the main board.

It also employs new silicon-carbon battery tech for an 8.8% capacity boost over its predecessor, the Fold7.

However, accessing one of these batteries requires removing the fragile outer display, risking damage to an expensive component just for servicing a consumable part.