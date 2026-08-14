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Galaxy Z Fold8 teardown exposes major repairability problems

Galaxy Z Fold8 teardown exposes major repairability problems

By Akash Pandey
Aug 14, 2026
03:39 pm
What's the story

Samsung's latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold8, has been awarded a dismal repairability score of 4/10 by iFixit. The low score is hampered by an extremely fragile inner screen, an intricate hinge, and a dust-resistance rating that isn't quite practical for real-world use. The findings highlight major repairability trade-offs in ultra-thin foldables like this one.

Design drawbacks

Some redeeming features

Despite its design flaws, the Galaxy Z Fold8 does have some redeeming features.

The device uses standard Phillips/JIS screws and a modular USB-C port that isn't soldered directly to the main board.

It also employs new silicon-carbon battery tech for an 8.8% capacity boost over its predecessor, the Fold7.

However, accessing one of these batteries requires removing the fragile outer display, risking damage to an expensive component just for servicing a consumable part.

Repair difficulties

Inner display and hinge are challenging to service

The real challenge comes when you need to service the inner display or hinge of the Galaxy Z Fold8.

During iFixit's teardown, the plastic bezel around the inner screen chipped and broke apart, damaging the delicate foldable OLED.

Samsung usually combines these two components into a single replacement assembly, making DIY fixes nearly impossible.

Official replacement parts for last year's Fold7 are also hard to come by, further complicating matters for Fold8 owners.

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