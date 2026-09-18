Galaxy Z Fold8 popularity surged after Apple unveiled iPhone Duo
What's the story
Samsung's latest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold8, has witnessed a massive spike in sales in South Korea. The uptick comes on the heels of Apple's recent iPhone Duo launch. According to ETNews, sales of the Galaxy Z Fold8 surged by nearly 10% in South Korea after the unveiling of Apple's first foldable device.
Market reaction
Price difference likely swayed consumer decisions
The surge in sales is believed to be a result of consumers who were previously undecided between the two devices.
They either walked away from Apple's presentation unimpressed by the iPhone Duo or were put off by its price tag.
The price difference between the two devices is significant in South Korea, with a gap of 1 million won (approximately $700).
Market share
Apple to still make a dent with iPhone Duo
Despite the surge in sales for the Galaxy Z Fold8, Apple is expected to capture a significant portion of the overall foldable market with its iPhone Duo. However, Samsung continues to lead in this segment.
The South Korean tech giant's device has already proven popular since its launch and is now further boosted by Apple's recent event.
Consumer preferences
Other factors influencing consumer choices
Several factors have influenced consumers' decision to choose the Galaxy Z Fold8 over Apple's new offering.
The price difference between the two devices is one of them, especially in South Korea where there's a one million won gap.
Another factor is the availability of storage options, with Samsung's device starting at 2.2 million won for a variant without 1TB option as opposed to Apple's offering, which requires paying five million won for its 2TB iPhone Duo model.