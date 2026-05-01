Gallup poll shows 18% of Gen Z optimistic about AI
Technology
A new Gallup poll shows Gen Z isn't exactly thrilled about artificial intelligence: just 18% feel optimistic about it.
Many are worried AI could take over jobs or become too much a part of daily life, and nearly half have even pushed back against their companies' AI plans by refusing to use certain tools or not following new initiatives.
Penn editorial warns AI harms learning
It's not just at work: students are speaking up too.
A University of Pennsylvania's student newspaper editorial called out how AI might hurt learning and critical thinking.