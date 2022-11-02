Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for November 2: How to redeem?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 02, 2022, 10:29 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game. What makes it all the more fascinating is the in-game supplies which can be purchased using real money or for free by using redeemable codes. The free codes unlock access to a wide variety of in-game collectibles such as pets, skins, diamonds, armor, weapons, loot crates, and royale vouchers.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was released in September 2021 as an upgraded version of Free Fire. The latter is currently banned in India.

The engaging gameplay, enhanced graphics, frequent updates, and the free rewards program have attributed to the game's popularity.

The exclusive bonuses enable players to perform better on the battlefield and propel them to better rankings on the scoreboard.

Instructions Each code is encrypted for a single time use only

There are a few ground rules to be followed in order to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Each player can claim as many codes as they want but each code is valid only once. These 12-digit codes must be claimed through the official rewards redemption website within 12-18 hours. The redeemable codes can only be accessed via Indian servers.

Codes Check out the codes for November 2

Mentioned below are the codes for today i.e. November 2. F1FD6NMLOIAUY, FV23EDXCWV5B, F78MLO14150KM, FHTL789L87065. F8UHYBCASQ123, FGVEFDRTDYHJ4, FU7RUIKTL7OUO, FJOPBOLKFINBT. XF4GRENR5678U, 9H8GUAQTR1D23, 4VTHGYSGER5N6, M7L8KMUKO67KJ. M8JUOH9G287AQ, ED12F3G43FJU7G, F2HJI98UYTGFDX, FSDRT65RESAQW. F212WERTYUHGF, FYU765RFGHJKIO, FKJN3400987YTF, FSZXCNHYT67UJ.

Instructions Follow these steps to redeem the free codes

Head to the game's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using Twitter, Facebook, Apple ID, Huawei, Google, or VK credentials. Enter any of the 12-digit alphanumeric codes in the text box and click "Confirm." You will be notified of a successful redemption. The free rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.