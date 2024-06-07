Next Article

The redeem codes are valid for a limited duration

Garena Free Fire MAX releases redeem codes for June 7

By Akash Pandey 09:30 am Jun 07, 202409:30 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular battle royale game, has unveiled fresh redeem codes for June 7. Players can claim these codes to win various in-game rewards such as diamonds, gold, skins, pets, characters, and weapons. These items can assist players in progressing through challenging levels and defeating enemies. The codes are accessible on the official redemption page. Each one has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which it becomes inactive.

Redeem codes

Take a look at today's codes

The game's developer, 111 Dot Studios, releases a list of redeem codes daily to keep players engaged. Today's list includes: G6H8J1K3L5M7FN9, U2I4OF6P8Y1T3R5E, X7Z9C2V4B6N8MF1L, A3S5D7FF9G1H2J4K T6Y8U1I3O5P7FR9E, V5B7FN9M2X4Z6C8J, F1DF3S5A7G9H2J4K, Q6W8E2R4T6Y8FU1I N3M5B7VF9C1X2Z4L, B2N4M6FX8Z1C3V5, H7G8K2R9L4P1N5XJ, Y3W2S6C8D1B4RM9 VZ5F6RG9H1J2FK3L8, P4Q7R9T2Y5U1IR6O, D8S6F4G2H9J5FK1L, O3I6U8Y1FT7R4E2W E8R1T7Y4U2RI9O3P, L6K9JR2H8G3F5D7S, M1N4B7V9C2X5FRZ6, J3K5RL7M9N1B4V6X

Redemption process

How to claim in-game items?

To redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players must visit the official redemption website. They need to log in using any of their registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, X, or Facebook. Players are now required to paste each code one by one in the dialogue box before submitting and confirming. The free rewards will then be sent to their game's mailbox for future use. To maintain fairness, the developers have capped code redemption at 500 players per day.