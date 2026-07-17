Garmin cuts Venu Sq 2 price from $250 to $150
Technology
Garmin just knocked 40% off its Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatch, bringing the price down from $250 to $150 as of Friday, July 17.
If you've been eyeing a wearable with health tracking, like heart rate, sleep analysis, body battery, and tons of exercise modes, now's your chance to snag it for way less.
Venu Sq 2 features AMOLED display
The Venu Sq 2 is built for anyone who wants to stay motivated and keep tabs on their progress.
Alongside its fitness features, it offers handy extras like timekeeping and phone notifications.
The bright AMOLED display makes checking stats and notifications easy, and with this deal expected to sell out fast, it's worth grabbing soon.